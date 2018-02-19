Spear U Angus 34th Annual Production Sale

Date: Feb. 14, 2018 – Valentine's Day!

Location: at the ranch, north of Wall, South Dakota

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

105 reg. yearling Angus bulls – $4,633

Recommended Stories For You

14 reg. two-year-old Angus bulls – $4,590

Spear U Angus is owned by Greg and Lori Shearer and Jace and Tisha Shearer. Another big crowd of ranchers from across the Midwest had gathered to bid on these quality bulls. Most of these people had used these bulls before.

These bulls are bred to withstand the winters of western South Dakota, and they also excel in the feedlot, especially on the rail. Many calving ease bulls were offered. Of special note are their high $Beef scores.

Top Selling Yearling Angus Bulls:

Lot 1: $21,000 to Roger Joseph, Winner, South Dakota – HA Cowboy Up 5405 x GAR Expectation 6901

Lot 79: $10,500 to Rex Day, Woodward, Oklahoma – Quaker Hill Rampage OA36 x GAR Advance

Lot 86: $9,500 to Randy Clark, Quinn, South Dakota – SUA Confidence 306 x SUA New Design 1245

Lot 31: $9,000 to Green Mountain Angus, Reygate, Montana – HA Cowboy Up 5405 x GAR Expectation 6901

Lot 4: $8,750 to Garrett Ranch, Pierre, South Dakota – D Dot Black Diamond OC94 x AAR Ten X 7008 SA

Top Selling Two-Year-Old Angus Bull:

Lot 18: $7,000 to Garrett Ranch, Pierre, South Dakota – Baldridge Waylon W34 x GAR New Design 5050