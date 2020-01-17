Spear U Angus Complete Herd Dispersal

Auctioneer Lynn Weishaar with Greg Shearer at the start of the Spear U Angus dispersal sale. Lynn has sold all 35 of the Spear U bull sales.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Dec. 18-19, 2019

Location: Sheridan Livestock Auction, Rushville, NE

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar, Seth Wieshaar, Joe Goggins

Averages:

106 – Registered Heifer Calf Pairs – $3,762

200 – Registered Single Lot Bred Cows – $2,075

28 – Registered Single Lot Heifer Calves – $1,455

93 – Registered Bred Heifers – $,2,089

67 – Registered Yearling Bulls – $3,351

12 – Registered 2 Year Old Bulls – $2,875

116 – Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,698

19 – Commercial Bred Cows – $1,665

19 – Commercial Heifer Calves – $1,083

After a 35 years in the Registered Angus Business, Greg and Lori Shearer have decided to slow down and disperse their entire registered herd. This herd was built on generations of AI and excellent herd bull selection, owning some of the breed changing bulls in the industry, including: TC Rancher, Rito 6I6, Larks Canyon, GAR 5050, Connealy Consensus 7229 and SAV Prosperity.

There was a great crowd of buyers on hand for both days of the sale, giving the Shearers a great final sale. Some highlights include:

Top Open Heifers:

Lot 1A, Sua Raindance Power 9074, a 3/19 daughter of SAV Raindance 6848 selling to Cathleen Hamil, Cashion, OK for $7,500.

Lot 184A, Sua Payweight Sunset 9040, a 2/19 daughter of Sua Payweight 7068 to Griffen Land and Cattle, Billings, MT for $7,000.

Lot 187A, Sua Capitalist Blackbird 9024, a 1/19 daughter of LD Capitalist 316 to Griffen Land and Cattle, Billings, MT for $7,000.

Top Bulls:

Lot 472, Sau Powerpoint 9045, a 2/19 son of S Powerpoint WS 5503 to DeMers Ranch, Colome, SD for $12,000.

Lot 453, Sua Powerpoint 9044, a 2/19 son of S Powerpoint WS 5503 to many times repeat bull buyers Don and Jerry Fish, Oral, SD for $11,000.

Lot 514, Sua Powerpoint 9232, a 1/19 son of S Powerpoint WS 5503 to Don and Jerry Fish for $8,500.

Lot 454, Sua Capitalist 9050, a 2/19 son of LD Capitalist 316 also sold to Don and Jerry Fish for $8,500.

Top Bred Heifer:

Lot 369, Sua Speedway Bardolmar 8021, a 2/18 daughter of SP Speedway A187 bred to S Powerpoint WS 5503 sold to David Johnson, Cambridge, NE for $3300.

Top Bred Cow:

Lot 1, Sua Full Throttle 5084, a 3/15 daughter of Sua Full Throttle bred to BUBS Southern Charm AA31 sold to Eric Iverson, White River, SD for $4250.

Greg and Lori express sincere thanks to all their customers over the past 35 years and wish the new buyers of Spear U Ranch genetics the best of luck.