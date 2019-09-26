Sperry Quarter Horses Performance Production & Invitational Horse Sale

Lot 4, Badlands Oak Belair, all around horse for the entire family sold for $17,000 at the Sperry Quarter Horse Performance Sale.

CARLA LELAND

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Aug. 11, 2019

Location: Sale held at the ranch, Trotters, ND

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Pedigrees: John Johnson

Averages:

Top 5 horses – $23,700

Top 10 horses – $18,500

Overall avg on 48 Ranch/Performance Horses $9,006

17 Weanlings Avg. $1,977

Comments

Top Selling Ranch/Performance horses

Lot 14, $40,000, Smokins A Star, 2012 Sorrel Gelding from Paul Griemsman to Kenny Leiseth, Arnegard, ND

Lot 40x, $25000, LXH Peptos Tracker, 2009 Red Roan Gelding from Dillon Lunderby, Sidney, MT, agent for Sperry Ranch, sold to Ryan and Lacey Madison, Sydney, MT.

Lot 52, $21,500, Hav A Lena, 2014 Sorrel Gelding from Spence Ingalls to Rob and Cindy Frazer, Miles City, MT

Lot 4, $17,000, Badlands Oak Belair, 2010 Red Roan Gelding from Sperry Ranch to Marty Grantier, Watford City, ND

Lot 5, $15,000, Badlands Oak Zhen, 2008 Sorrel Gelding from Sperry Ranch to Marty Grantier, Watford City, ND

Lot 75, $15,000, Paddy White Sox, 2008 Sorrel Gelding from Turner Performance Horses to Jason & Tina Reiss, Manning, ND

Top weanlings

Lot 27, $5,500, Toro Feathers, 2019 Palomino Stud colt from Enoch & Dixie Schaffer to Clint and Jonni Kramlich, Tappen, ND.

Lot 28, $5,400, No No Go Feathers, 2019 Buckskin Stud colt from Enoch & Dixie Schaffer to Chad and Janell Smith, Killdeer, ND

Lot 22, $2,900, Badlands Rain Khaki, 2019 Dun Stud colt from Sperry Ranch to Callie Loftsgard, Dickinson, ND