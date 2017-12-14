 Spickler Ranch North – Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Spickler Ranch North – Annual Production Sale

 

A huge crowd showed serious interest in Spicklers’ offering.
Bull buyers enjoyed the sun while they looked at some quality cattle.
Duane Keller of New Salem, ND (right) chats with Blaine Wilkens Hannover, North Dakota (left).

 

Date of Sale: Dec. 9, 2017

Location: Glenfield, North Dakota, at the ranch

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Averages:

115 Coming two year old bulls – $6,302
48 Commercial bred Angus cows – $1,801

26 Bred commercial heifers – $1,858

This was a great day for the Justin and Sara Spickler family.
The sun was shining with a big crowd of buyers in the pens viewing a outstanding set of bulls. The seats were full with standing room only.

Top Selling Bulls
Lot 1 at $22,000 S IMPACT 6764 Reg 18553639 Dob 3-20-2016 Connealy Intrinsic x S Pride Anna 709 sold to Branch View Angus Hustonville, Kentucky.
Lot 53 at $15,000 S INTRINSIC 6660 Reg 18553578 Dob 3- 14-2016 Connealy Intrinsicx S Selena 201 sold to Dan Birkeland Sheyenne, North Dakota.

Lot 8 at $12,500 S INTRINSIC 6557 -Reg 18553515 Dob 3-2-2016 – Connealy Intrinsic x S Lass 4765 sold to Kuder Farms, Rogers, North Dakota.

Lot 22 at $12,000 S INTRINSIC Reg 18553627 Dob 3-19-2016 Connealy Intrinsic x S Marianna 2483 sold to Logan Behm, Beulah, North Dakota.

Lot 20 at $11, 500 S INTRINSIC 6822 Reg18553676 Dob 3-27-2016 Connealy Intrinsic x S Miss Emulous 5177 sold to Bill Smith Sheyanne.

Lot 28 at $11,500 S INTRINSIC 6533 Reg 18553500 Dob 3-28-2016 Connealy Intrinsic x S Pride Anna 4697 sold to Brett Zenker, Flasher, North Dakota.

 

