Stevenson’s Diamond Dot 58th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Nov. 26, 2018

Location: at the Ranch Hobson, Montana

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins , Roger Jacobs

Averages:

7 Fall Yearling Bulls – $9,250

230 Bull Calves – $4,259

96 coming Two Year Old Bulls – $3,188

333 Total Bulls – $4,055

34 Registered Cows – $3,331

36 Registered Bred Heifers – $3,549

242 Commercial Bred Cows – $1,703

141 older Commercial Bred Cows – $1,481

417 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,610

96 Commercial Heifer Calves – $1,034

Sale Highlights:

Lot 251 at $30,000, Diamond Cavalry 4243 MM, Dob 9-26-2017, Reg 19070279, JVC Cavalry V 3326 x Diamond Enchantress 4470, sold to Hinman Angus Ranch Malta, Montana.

Lot 13 at 13,000, Diamond Cowboy Up 41F5, Dob 1-21-2018, Reg 19221055, HA Cowboy Up 5405 x Diamond Blackcap 221B, sold to Sandle Bay Ranch Eila Bend, Arizona.

Lot 24 at $11,000, Diamond Cavalry 441F, Dob 1-24-2018, Reg 19115531, JVC Cavalry V3326 x Diamond Enchantress 181B sold to Dryfork Land & Livestock Kaycee, Wyoming.

Lot 26 at $10,500, Diamond In The Rough 4558 JS, Dob 1-29-2018, Reg 19188701, Diamond In The Rough x Rich Blackbird 4244, sold to RV Bar Angus Jensen, Utah.

Lot 51 at $10,500, Diamond Cavalry 658F, Dob 1-20-2018, Reg 19204083, JVC Cavalry V3326 x Diamond Erica D270, sold to Bethany Ridge Farm Oak Harbor, Washington.

Top Registered Female

Lot 501 at 13,000 Diamond Enchatress 5193 Dob 2-16-2013, Reg 17519380 HARB ICON 019 x Diamond Enchantress N135, sold to Jensen Angus, Boulder, Wyoming.