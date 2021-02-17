Stewart Charolais and Red Angus 14th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Feb. 13, 2021

Location: Madison Livestock Auction, Madison, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

34 yearling Charolais Bulls – $4,985

17 yearling Red Angus Bulls – $3,794

Jeff and Linda Stewart from Lake Preston, South Dakota, brought high quality bulls to town for this sale. Many customers took this opportunity to view and bid on both Charolais and Red Angus Bulls. The Charolais bulls were readily bid up by many repeat buyers. The Stewarts want satisfied customers, and work hard to provide the genetics that will be profitable for ranchers.

Top Selling Charolais Bulls:

Lot 2: $11,500 to Matthew Stenson of Stenson Charolais, Lidgerwood, North Dakota – EC Northern Lights 115 PLD x JS Sir Ledger 6118 Pld.

Lot 1: $7,500 to Bret Henderson, Lodgepole, South Dakota – SAT Patriot 6039P x DCR Mr Big Success A272.

Lot 4: $8,000 to Harold Koistinen, Hayti, South Dakota – SAT Patriot 6039 P x One Penny Blanco Flash 6424.

Lot 21: $7,750 to Mike Brown, Dell Rapids, South Dakota – SAT Patriot 6039 P x JS Full Throttle 1353 Pld.

Lot 5: $7,500 to Mike Gorder, Estelline, South Dakota – SAT Patriot 6039 P x One Penny Blanco Flash 6424.

Lot 7: $7,500 to Anthony Peoppel, Gettysburg, South Dakota – EC Northern Lights 115 Pld x JS Sir Ledger 6118 Pld.

Top Selling Red Angus Bulls:

Lot 45: $5,000, to Bob Schofield, Philip, South Dakota.

