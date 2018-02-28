Stout Charolais Ranch 37th Annual Production Sale

Date: Feb. 20, 2018

Location: Philip Livestock Auction – Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Jeff Long, Enning, SD

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

77 reg. yrlg Charolais Bulls – $3,158

Recommended Stories For You

Jerry and Annie Stout, along with Jordan Stout and his family, hosted a smaller than normal crowd, due to the extra winter weather in the Kadoka and Philip area. However, they offered 12 more bulls than last year, and every bull found a new home, except for one.

The Stout bulls sire some of the top-selling feeder cattle sold in western South Dakota. Mostly repeat buyers were on the seats.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 28: $7,000 to Honeyman Charolais Ranch, Reeder, North Dakota – HC Legendary 5013 Pld x EC Scanner 6034 Pld

Lot 5: $6,750 to Tucker Smith, Quinn, South Dakota – HC Legendary 5013 Pld x LT Long Beach 1121 Pld

Lot 46: $6,500 to Adam Johnson, Cody, Nebraska – LT Ledger 0332 P x LT Silver Distance 5342 P

Lot 10: $6,250 to Kieth Smith, Quinn, South Dakota – WCR Sir Kingsbury 3301 P x WR Sir Design 931 P

Lot 50: $6,000 to Kieth Smith, South Dakota – HC Legendary 5013 Pld x SCR Wyoming Wind 5124