Strand Sim – Angus Annual Bull Sale

Matt, Derrek and George Weisser Ranch, Leola, SD.



TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Jan. 20, 2020

Location: at the ranch, Platte, SD

Auctioneer: Justin Dikoff

Averages:

67 bulls – $3,507

It was a great day at the Strand Sim-Angus bull sale. The sun was shining and the bulls looked great and were well recieved.

Lot 23 at $8,500, 6 Tank Dob 2-9-2019 Sire Tank sold to Pravecek Brothers, Colome, SD.

Lot 44 at $7,000, Dob 2-21-2019 sired by Hammer, sold to Steve Stoddard, Broadus, MT.

Lot at $6,500, Dob 2-26-2019 sired by Hammer, sold to Matt Niemann, Newcastle, WY.

Lot 48 at $6,500, 3-19-2019 sired by Tank, sold to Steve Stoddard, Broadus, MT.