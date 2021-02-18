Strand Sim- Angus Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Feb. 11, 2021
Location: at the Ranch Platte, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Justin Dikoff
Averages:
36 Bulls – $3,402
The Strand family produced a nice set of Sim-Angus Bulls for the 2021 annual bull sale.
Lot 23 at $5,750, 6 Main Event, Dob 4-7-2020, sold to Brad Watson, Winner, South Dakota.
Lot 18 at $5,250, 29D, Dob 4-15-2020, sold to Nick Strand, Platte, South Dakota.
Lot 15 at $5250, 29DR, Dob 3-21-2020, sold to Brad Watson, Winner, South Dakota.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User