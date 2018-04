Thomas Ranch Bull Sale

Date of Sale: April 10, 2018

Location: Thomas Ranch Sale Facility Harrold, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Chris Effling

Averages:

115 Angus Bulls – $3,752

Recommended Stories For You

36 Sim-Angus Bulls – $3,576

38 Red Angus Bulls – $3,342

51 Charolais Bulls – $4,436

48 Angus Heifers – $1,390

22 Charolais Heifers – $2,778

6 Red Angus Heifers – $1,992

15 Sim-Angus Heifers – $1,420

11 Commercial Heifer – $1,150

Sale Highlights

Angus Bulls

Lot 49 at $ 25,000 TR MR RAMPAGE 7170E Dob 3-19-2017 Reg 18662382 Quaker Hill Rampage 0A36 x TR Ms Elba 0091x, sold to Gaffney Family Cattle Barneveld, Wisconsin.

Lot 1 at $23,500 TR MR PAYWEIGHT 7115E Dob 3-13-2017 Reg 18962438 Basin Payweight 1682 x TR Ms Lass 4124B

sold to RBM Livestock, Florence, South Dakota

Lot 33 at $15,5000 TRMR BULLET PROOF 7128E, Dob 3-15-2017, Reg 189622757, War Bullet Proof C357 x TR Ms Montana 4128B sold to Jerry Mettler, Canton, South Dakota.

Sim- Angus Bulls

Lot 125 at $14,500, TMAS MR UPGRADE 7765E, Dob 3-20-2017, Reg 3328582, Mr Nlc Upgrade U8676 x WAGR sweet Caroline 106Y, sold to Travis Hofer, Bridgewater, South Dakota.

Lot 164 at $7,000, TMAS MR UPGRADE 7546E, Dob 3-25-2017, Reg 3328571, Mr Nlc Upgrade U8676 x TMAS CC Blackcap 2271-8367 sold to Tom Schulz, Tulare, South Dakota.

Lot 126, at $6,500, TMAS MR UPGRADE 7775E, Dob 3-24-2017, Reg 3328584, Mr NLC Upgrade U8676 x WGGR Sweet Caroline 106Y sold to Mac Tooke, Ekalka, South Dakota

Red Angus Bulls

Lot 165 at $9,750 TR ROJAS FIRESTORM 17109 Dob 3-2-2017 rteg 3758211 PZC TMAS Firestorm 1800 x Red Bar-E-L Kassie 117X, sold to Kent McCune Louisville, Texas

Lot 166 at $8,500 TR FIRESTORM 382W 7119 Dob 3-5-2017 Reg 3794150 PZC TMAS Firestorm 1800 x Red U2 ms Dynamo 382W, sold to Rock Creek Red Angus, Joliet, Montana.

Lot 172 at $6,500, TMAS MR SIGN AWAY 7966E, Dob 3-28-2017, Reg 3840897, Six Mile Signnature 295b x TMAS MS Strawberry 514C, sold to Broken Heart Ranch, Wessington Springs, South Dakota.

Charolais Bulls

Lot 212 at $31,000, TR CAG MR RHINESTONE 7630E, Dob 3-4-2017, Reg EM896198, RBM TR Rhinestone Z38 x M&M Ms Carbine 1567 sold to Doll Charolais, New Salem, North Dakota.

Lot 216 at $8,500, TR MR TURTON 7718E, Dob 3-9-2017, Reg EM8944731, TR PZC MR Turton 0794 x M&M Ms Carbine 1567, sold to TY Sanders Creston, Nebraska.

Lot 228 at $8,000, TR C&S MR SUBSTANCE 756T, Dob 3-18-2017, Reg M901843 DCR MR Substance A240 x TR Smokeonthewater sold to Dean Carstens, Adair, Iowa.