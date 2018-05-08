Thorstenson Hereford Ranch Production Sale

Date: Apr. 27, 2018

Location: at the ranch – Selby, S.D.

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

35 yrlg Hereford Bulls – $3,453

Recommended Stories For You

13 yrlg Angus Bulls – $3,088

14 reg. Hereford Heifers – $3,036

15 commercial Angus Heifers – $1,300

Thorstenson Hereford Ranch had to postpone their sale for two weeks, due to the South Dakota snowstorms. They ended up with a nice day, and a good crowd. The bulls were all on display outside in the sunshine, with the actual sale conducted in their comfortable barn via video screens.

Thorstenson Ranch, homesteaded in 1886, is located in north central South Dakota near the beautiful Oahe reservoir. Bill and Paula, along with son, Darin and his wife, Danielle, operate the ranch. The Thorstenson's are very selective—only the top 20% are offered at the auction.

Thorstenson's strive to produce females with fertility, structural soundness and natural thickness, all grown on their tremendous native grass.

Top Selling Hereford Bulls:

Lot 7005: $11,000 to Fawcett's Elm Creek Ranch, Ree Heights, South Dakota – Pyramid 3027 Domino 1109 DLF,HYF,IEF x NJW 47X 8Y Homegrown 51A DLF,HYF,IEF

Lot 7273: $6,000 to Mike and Ron Pavel, Lesterville, South Dakota – THR Thor 4269B DLF,HYF,IEF x SR Saga 529W CHB

Lot 7093: $4,750 to Reuer Farm, Hoven, South Dakota – Pyramid Homegrown 4151 DLF,HYF,IEF x HH Advance 0034X ET DLF,HYF,IEF

Lot 7099: $4,750 to David Grenz, Mound City, South Dakota – NJW 37U 100W Trust 113Z CHB,DLF,HYF,IEF x SR Saga 529W CHB

Lot 7128: $4,750 to Green Valley Stock Farm, Inc., Selby, South Dakota – NJW 37U 100W Trust 113Z CHB,DLF,HYF,IEF x HH Advance 0034X ET DLF,HYF,IEF

Lot 7305: $4,750 to Mike and Ron Pavel, Lesterville, South Dakota – Bar JZ Audacious 294A DLF,HYF,IEF x Mac's Rendition 20X CHB,DLF,HYF,IEF

Lot 7032: $4,500 to McTighe Brothers, Inc., Faith, South Dakota – JA L1 Domino 500R SOD x Pyramid 3027 Domino 1109 DLF,HYF,IEF

Lot 7261: $4,250 to Roy Schiley, Meadow, South Dakota – Bar JZ Audacious 294A DLF,HYF,IEF x JDH 15 Wrangler 25L SOD,CHB,DLF,HYF,IEF

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 7085: $5,500 to C. H. Skip Rau, Selby South Dakota – Derry Upward 408Y x S Game Day 988

Lot 7173: $4,750 to Dan Schneider, Java, South Dakota – Pyramid Longmire 3224 x S Game Day 988

Lot 7248: $4,500 to Marty Raba, Selby, South Dakota – JLS Something Special 1632B x S Rito 1124

Lot 7209: $4,000 to Doug Beer, Isabel, South Dakota – Pyramid Longmire 3224 x S Game Day 988

Lot 7071: $3,750 to Dale Rueb, Herreid, South Dakota – JLS Something Special 1632B x Ellingson Dimension 1098

Top Selling Hereford Heifers:

Lot 7284: $7,250 to Cody Sandmeyer – Bar JZ Audacious 294A DLF,HYF,IEF x SR Saga 529W CHB

Lot 7238: $5,000 to Dan Thiel, North Sioux City, South Dakota – NJW 47X 8Y Homegrown 51A DLF,HYF,IEF x SR Oracle 108

Lot 7260: $4,250 to Dan Thiel, North Sioux City, South Dakota – Bar JZ Audacious 294A DLF,HYF,IEF x SR Saga 529W CHB

Lot 7198: $3,500 to Dan Thiel, North Sioux City, South Dakota – NJW 47X 8Y Homegrown 51A DLF,HYF,IEF x Arrow CL 1 3023