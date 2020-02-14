Sale Report: TK Angus

Lot 146 the high selling bull at $17,000.



TSLN Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: Feb. 4, 2020

Location: At the ranch; Wood Lake, Nebraska

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

64 Angus Bulls – $4,359

Top Bulls:

Lot 146 at $17,000 was TK Stunner G133, DOB: 1/31/19; Sired by Musgrave 316 Stunner; MGS: Sydgen Bullet. He sold to Edgar Brothers of South Dakota.

Lot 186 at $9,000 was TK Renown G172, DOB: 2/12/19; Sired by SAV Renown 3439; MGS: SAV Final Answer 0035. He sold to Randy Franssen of Nebraska.

Lot 86 at $8,500 was TK Roundup F481, DOB: 9/11/18; Sired by TK Roundup C602; MGS: SAV Republic 1176. He sold to Kyle Daughtery of Nebraska.

Lot 141 at $8,500 was TK President G222, DOB: 1/13/19; Sired by SAV President 6847; MGS: SAV Renown 3439. He sold to Greg Gade of Nebraska.