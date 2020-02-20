Tokach Angus 45th Annual “Cutting Edge Genetics” Production Sale

Weston Van Beek and dad Rick, at the Tokach Angus sale. Weston picked up the top heifer of the day.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 17, 2020

Location: Kist Livestock Auction, Mandan, ND

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

86 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,081

23 Registered Bred Heifers – $2,576

27 Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,150

Tokach Angus held their 45th Annual Cutting Edge Genetics production sale at Kist Livestock, Mandan, ND, on Mon. Feb. 17. Richard and Kathy, and Ben and Natalie Tokach were welcomed by a big crowd that came to town for the sale.

The top selling bulls include:

Lot 58, Tokach Payweight Plus G001, a 1/19 son of Basin Payweight Plus 6048 with epds of CED 11 BW 0.7 WW 71 YW 138 Milk 36 to Schmidt Angus Ranch, Solen, ND for $11,000.

Lot 55, Tokach Payweight Plus G051, a 1/19 son of Basin Payweight Plus 6048 with epds of CED 3 BW 2.2 WW 80 YS 145 Milk 45 to Colin Schmidt, Manning, ND for $11,000.

Lot 1, Tokach Sonic G127, a 2/19 son of DL Sonic 444, epds CED 9 BW -1.1 WW 62 YW 108 Milk 22 to Bodvig Stock Farm, Tappen, ND at $10,000.

Lot 37, Tokach Pay Raise G209, a 2/19 son of ICC Pay Raise 4886, epds CED 10 BW -0.8 WW 57 YW 102 Milk 29 to Klay Carlson, Dunn Center, ND for $7,500.

Top selling heifer was lot 107, Tokach Princess F186, a 2/18 daughter of S Whitlock 179, epds CED 9 BW 1.4 WW 70 YW 138 Milk 31 sold bred to Musgrave 316 Stunner sold to Weston Van Beek, Strasburg, ND for $4,000.

Lot 46, Tokach Pay Raise G225, a 2/19 son of ICC Pay Raise 4886, epds CED 8 BW 0.5 WW 64 YW 110 Milk 19 to Dave & Greg Wanner, Hebron, ND for $7,500.

Lot 61, Tokach Vance 3754 G487, a 3/19 son of Tokach Vance 3754, epds CED 0 BW 4.0 WW 65 YW 124 Milk 19 to Gary Purath, Red Lake Falls, MN for $7,500.