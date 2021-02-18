Tokach Angus “Cutting Edge Genetics” 46th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 15, 2021

Location: Kist Livestock, Mandan, ND

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

107 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,080

31 Registered Bred Heifers – $2,726

30 Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,200

Great sale for Tokach Angus Ranch. Richard and Kathy Tokach along with Ben & Natalie Tokach brought a very nice set of yearling bulls to town for the 46th Annual Tokach Angus sale. Bulls with a touch more frame, but plenty of thickness, depth and length. This was the 1st offering of several new sires offered by Tokach Angus and the bulls were very well accepted by the large crowd of buyers in the seats and bidding over the airways.

Top selling bull was lot 20, Tokach Rock 0527, 2/20 son of KCF Bennett The Rock A473 x Connealy Arsenal 2174 to Klay Carlson, Dunn Center, ND for $10,000.

Lot 7, Tokach Niagara 0630, 2/20 son of SS Niagara Z29 x Connealy Impression to Purath Angus, Red Lake Falls, MN for $9,500.

Lot 21, Tokach Rock, 2/20 son of KCF Bennett The Rock x PA Full Power 1208 to Adam Svenningsen, Valley City, ND for $6,750.

Lot 1, Tokach Niagara 0557, 2/20 son of SS Niagara Z29 x Connealy Black Granite to James Silvernagel, Hazelton, ND for $6,500.

Lot 24, Tokach Rock 0571, 2/20 son of KCF Bennett The Rock A473 x Hoover Dam sold to Brandon Miller, Meadow, SD for $6,500.

Top selling registered heifer was lot 129, Tokach Lady Rito G178, 2/19 daughter of S Chisum 6175 bred to E & B Plus One sold to Terry Strobel, Denhof, ND for $3,500.

Morell Hiring and Tiss Johnson, Hiring & Johnson Ranch, Mott, ND and Lemmon, SD got a Tokach bull.



Jordan Chaput, Red Lake Falls, MN got a bull for Purath Angus and a couple bred heifers for himself at the Tokach Angus sale.

