Tokach Angus Ranch 43rd Annual Production Sale

Location: Kist Livestock Mandan, North Dakota

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 19, 2018

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

141 Angus bulls – $3,702

Recommended Stories For You

37 Registered bred heifers – $2,790

Top selling bulls:

Lot 128, at $7,500, TOKACH WHITLOCK E126, Feb. 8, 2017, Reg 18951105 S Whitlock 179 x Tokach Barbaras 4648, sold to Dennis Nelson Mandan, North Dakota

Lot 41, at $7,500, TOKACH BLACK GRANITE E018, JAn. 30, 2017, Reg 18962365 Connealy Black Granite x Tokach Lady Elleenmere 2021 sold to Kent and Klay Carlson Dunn Center, North Dakota.

Lot 11, at $7,500 TOKAVH DISCOVERY E172, March, 5, 2017, Reg 18951183 VAR Discovery 2240 x Tokach Barbara O145

sold to Don Wanner Hebron, North Dakota

Lot 26 at $7000 TOKACH EXCITMENT E367 Dob 2-28-2017 Reg 18976646 Basin Excitment x Tokach Blackbird C301

sold to Greg Svenningsen Valley City, North Dakota

Lot 75 at $7000 TOKACH ARSENAL E226 Dob 2-13-2017 Reg 18951141 Connealy Arsenal 2174 x Tokach Black Lady 4505

sold to Archie Wanner Hebron, North Dakota

Top Selling Registered Bred Heifer Lot 185 $4250

sold to Ben Tokach, Mandan,North Dakota F