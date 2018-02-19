Tokach Angus Ranch 43rd Annual Production Sale
February 19, 2018
Location: Kist Livestock Mandan, North Dakota
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Feb. 19, 2018
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Averages:
141 Angus bulls – $3,702
37 Registered bred heifers – $2,790
Top selling bulls:
Lot 128, at $7,500, TOKACH WHITLOCK E126, Feb. 8, 2017, Reg 18951105 S Whitlock 179 x Tokach Barbaras 4648, sold to Dennis Nelson Mandan, North Dakota
Lot 41, at $7,500, TOKACH BLACK GRANITE E018, JAn. 30, 2017, Reg 18962365 Connealy Black Granite x Tokach Lady Elleenmere 2021 sold to Kent and Klay Carlson Dunn Center, North Dakota.
Lot 11, at $7,500 TOKAVH DISCOVERY E172, March, 5, 2017, Reg 18951183 VAR Discovery 2240 x Tokach Barbara O145
sold to Don Wanner Hebron, North Dakota
Lot 26 at $7000 TOKACH EXCITMENT E367 Dob 2-28-2017 Reg 18976646 Basin Excitment x Tokach Blackbird C301
sold to Greg Svenningsen Valley City, North Dakota
Lot 75 at $7000 TOKACH ARSENAL E226 Dob 2-13-2017 Reg 18951141 Connealy Arsenal 2174 x Tokach Black Lady 4505
sold to Archie Wanner Hebron, North Dakota
Top Selling Registered Bred Heifer Lot 185 $4250
sold to Ben Tokach, Mandan,North Dakota F
