Topp Herefords Production Sale – Ryan & Prairie Topp and Family

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 9, 2018

Location: At The Ranch, Grace City, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

143 Hereford Bulls – $8,615

Recommended Stories For You

9 Heifers – $7,611

Sale highlights

Topp Herefords had a sunny but cold day and an outstanding set of Hereford cattle for a packed house of buyers.

Lot 3, $110,000, TH 312A 358C PIONEER 174E, Jan. 30, 2017, Reg P43818760, TH 403A475Z Pioneer 358C x FTF Trusting Lady 312A sold to Hoffman Ranch Thedford, Nebraska, and Genex Shawano, Wisconsin.

Lot 9, $45,000, TH 13Y 358C PIONEER 206E, Feb. 1, 2017, REG P43818504, TH 403A 475Z Pioneer 358c x TH 54w 719T Beth 13Y, sold to Wooden Shoe Farm Blackfoot, Idaho.

Lot 113, $27,000, TH 71S 310 AMERICAN MADE 322E, Feb. 22, 2017, Reg 43826025 CRR 109 American Made 310 x Legrande Lady Sage 715S sold to Huso & Sons Aneta, North Dakota.

Lot 18, $22,500 TH 188 358C PIONEER 63E, Jan. 7, 2017, Reg P43818646, TH 403A 475Z x TH75Y 9050 Victra 188 A sold to Willams AA Rusford, Minnesota.

Lot 10, $21,000 TH 506B 358C PIONEER 531E, Jan. 25, 2017, Reg 43818752 TH 403A 4752 Pioneer 358C x TH 512X 145Y Dominete 506B, sold to Willams AA Rushford, Wisconsin.

Lot 15, $21,000 TH228A 358C PIONEER 83 E, Jan. 11, 2017, Reg P43818654 TH 402A 475Z Pioneer 358 C sold to Riverbank Ranch & Pelton Herefords

Top Heifers

Lot 147 at $10,000 sold to Rangeline Cattle Thief River Falls, Minnesota.

Lot 148 at $10,000 sold to Ashwood Cattle Co., Haskell, Oklahoma.