Topp Herefords XXI Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 12, 2021

Location: at the Ranch Grace City, North Dakoya

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs and Greg Goggins

Averages:

174 Hereford Bulls – $14,200

Great sale day for the Topp Hereford family and crew.

Many new and repeat customers filled the seats at the Topp Herefords sale facility

Lot 3, $125,000, TH 13Y 174E Frontier 910G ET, Dob 5- 8- 2019, TH Frontier 174E x TH 122 711 Victor 719T, Heartland Herefords, Purcell, OK.

Lot 65, $110,000, TH 51E Bentley 182H, Dob 1- 20- 2020, PCR X51 Bentley 454B x ILR Red Power 456B, Wooden Shoe Farms, Blackfoot, ID & Taylor’s Livestock, Ioka, UT.

Lot 1, $60,000, TH 13Y 174E Frontier 907G ET, Dob 5- 6 – 2019, TH Frontier 174E x TH 122 711 Victor 719T, Heartland Herefords, Purcell, OK.

Lot 48, $40,000, TH 6E 206E Bottom Line 112H, Dob 1-12- 2020, TH 13Y 358C Bottom Line 206E x ILR Red Power 456B, Perks Ranch, Rockford, IL.

Lot 8, $31,000, TH 195A 174E Frontier 232H, Dob 1- 29 -2020, TH Frontier 174E x Boyd Worldwide 9050 ET, Pelton Polled Herefords, Halliday, ND.