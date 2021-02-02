Twedt Red Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 2, 2021

Location: at the Ranch, McHenry, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

65 Yearling Red Angus Bulls – $6,831

6 Two Year-Old Red Angus Bulls – $5,500

18 Bred Heifers – $3,486

53 commercial Heifer Calves – $1,452

A frosty February day did not stop a full house of bidders from coming out to bid on a outstanding group of Red Angus bulls.

Lot 6 at $27,500, STRA GENERAL 0150, Dob 3-15-2020, Reg 4331071, STRA General 882 x STRA Bandito 8132, sold to Kenner Simmentals, Leeds, North Dakota.

Lot 1 at $20,000, STRA Hard Drive 0211, Dob 2019-2020, Reg 4343887, Bieber Hard Drive Y120 x Larson Flow Marie, sold to Logan Harding, Tolna, North Dakota.

Lot 2 at $16,000, STRA SENECA 022, Dob 2-17-2020, Reg 4330969, RREEDS Seneca 731C, x STRA Tina 662, sold to Rohrichs Cutting Edge Ranch, Steele, North Dakota.

Lot 5 at $16,000, STRA GENERAL 006 Dob 2-15-2021, Reg 4331099, STRA General 882 x STRA Colleen 854, sold to Missouri River Red Angus, Watford City, North Dakota.

Lot 4 at $14,000, STRA SENECA 041 Dob 2-20-2020, Reg 4331161, RREDS SENECA 731C x Bieber Laura 158W, sold to H T Cattle, North Dakota.

