Twedt Red Angus & Ressler Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 5, 2019

Location: Twedt Red Angus Ranch McHenry, ND

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

Twedt Red Angus

54 Red Angus Bulls – $5,875

20 Bred Heifers – $2,663

50 Commercial Open Heifers – $1,220

1 Cow $6,750

Pick of the Herd Flush $5,500

Ressler Angus

26 Black Angus Bulls – $3,260

40 Commercial Nalck Angus Open Heifers – $1,200

A great crowd came out on a cold snowy day for the Twedt Red Angus and Ressler Angus Ranch annual bull sale.

Twedt Red Angus Sale Highlights

Lot 4 at $14,500, STRA Cinch 810, Dob 2-17-2018, Reg 3955395, Pie Cinch 4126 x STRA Primrose 628, sold to DT Farm & Ranch, Bowdon, ND.

Lot 15 at $12,000, STRA Federalist 848, Dob 2-21-2018, Reg 3955245, Bieber Federalist B543 x STRA Rambo 656, sold to DT Long Farm & Ranch.

Lot 2 at $11,500, STRA One Of A Kind, Dob 2-24-2018, Reg 3965069, Pie One Of a Kind 352 x Bieber Primrose 107W, sold to Cutting Edge Ranch, Steele, ND.

Lot 1 at $11,000, STRA One Of A Kind 863, Dob 2-23-2018, Reg 3955251, Pie One Of A Kind 352 x STRA Miss Hay Maker 168, sold to Allan Havick, Harlan, IA.

Lot 9 at $11,000, STRA Driven 8120 Dob 3-5-2018, Reg 3955293, Bieber Driven C540 x STRA Cherebal 305, sold to ST Genetics, Navasota, TX.

Ressler Angus Ranch Sale Highlights

Lot 61 at $5,500, Ressler Remedy 804, Dob 2-15-2018, Reg 19229997, CTS Remedy 1To1 x EA Blackcap 5013, sold to Leroy Bryan, Underwood, ND.

Lot 74 at $5,000, Ressler Bronc 837, Dob 2-27-2018, Reg 19230137, Baldridge Bronc x B R Ruby 529, sold to John Marshall , Towner, ND.