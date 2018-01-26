Urlacher Angus Annual Two-Year-Old Bull Sale

Date: Jan. 19, 2018

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar, Belle Fourche, SD

Reported by: Dan Piroutek & Dennis Ginkens

Averages: 64 Two-Year-Old Angus Bulls ave $4277

Gregg and Mary Urlacher, along with their children, Stetson, Bailey, and Stockton, hosted a big crowd of mostly repeat buyers for their annual sale of registered two-year-old Angus bulls. Urlacher Angus is located near Regent, North Dakota. These bulls were big and well-grown, and looked like they were hard as a rock. The Urlachers have built a solid trust with many of their longtime customers. This made for a very strong, active sale.

Lot 5: $10,500 to Don Miller, Raleigh, North Dakota – Tokach Timeless 2078 x Hyline Right Time 338

Lot 4: $10,000 to Don Miller, Raleigh, North Dakota – Mohnen Chism 2403 x Connealy Freightliner

Lot 1: $8,000 to Deran and Tina Lefor, Gladstone, North Dakota – Mogck Bullseye x TC Gridiron 258

Lot 11: $8,000 to L Double Bar, Rhame, North Dakota – Basin Excitement x Sitz Alliance 6595

Lot 7: $7,500 to Robert Tenold, Reva, South Dakota – Mohnen Chism 2403 x TC Gridiron 258