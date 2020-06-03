Urlacher Angus Spring Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: June 1, 2020
Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Average:
21 — 18 to 24 Month Old Angus bulls – $4,642
The first annual Urlacher Angus Spring Bull Sale was made up of the fall 2019 and June 2018 bulls, specifically bred and developed for a Turn Out sale. Though low on numbers, the quality was excellent and this set of older bulls was very well received by the nice crowd of buyers on hand.
Top selling bull was lot 2, UA Consensus 8533, 6/18 son of Varilek Consensus 1087 56 x Whitestone Widespread MB, epds BW 0 WW 50 YW 90 Milk 22 to Milt Madison, Alexander, ND for $7,000.
Lot 9, UA Cash 8412, 9/18 son of Tokach Cash C003 x Hyline Right Time 338, epds BW 1 WW 50 YW 94 Milk 23 to Deran & Tina Lefor, Gladstone, ND for $6,750.
Lot 1, UA Chisum 8280, 6/18 son of Mohnen Chisum 2403 x Connealy Onward, epds BW 1.7 WW 65 YW 110 Milk 25 to Clarys Ranch, Olive, MT for $6,000.
Lot 20, UA Dependabull 8177, 12/18 son of Varilek Dependable 5023 31 x Sitz Upward 307R, epds BW 1.2 WW 60 YW 106 Milk 26 to Bob Kahl, Solen, ND for $5,750.
Very nice sale for Gregg & Mary Urlacher and family. Watch for their yearling bull sale in Jan. 2021 and Spring Sale in June 2021.
