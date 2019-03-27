Valley View Charolais Ranch 51st Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 23, 2019

Location: at the ranch near Polosn, Montana

Auctioneer: Colonel Rick Machado

Averages

182 coming two-year-old bulls – $5,332

The hospitality was overflowing at the 51st Annual Valley View Charolais Ranch Bull Sale on March 23, 2019. Buddy Westphal and the crew did not disappoint offering a powerhouse set of coming two-year-old Charolais Bulls. Congratulations on a great sale!

Sale Highlights:

Lot 10 at $10,250, VVCR Free Wyoming 7159 Polled, DOB 4/11/17, Free Lunch 4208 x VVCR Windy Wyo 4835, sold to Big River Farms, Bonne Terre, Missouri.

Lot 3 at $9,500, VVCR New Leader 7116 Polled, DOB 4/6/17, New Standard 2849 x VVCR Leading Easy 2721, sold to John Orton, Panguitch, Utah.

Lot 40 at $8,750, VVCR Bluegrass Leader 7130 Polled, DOB 4/8/17, Bluegrass 2191 x VVCR Leading Primed 2760, sold to Justin Paulson, Choteau, Montana.

Lot 13 at $8,500, VVCR Ledger Easy 7163 Polled, DOB 4/11/17, Ledger 4595 x VVCR Easy Sure 9853, sold to Shoemaker Ranches, Ord, Nebraska.

Lot 45 at $8,500, VVCR Windy Payweight 7294 Polled, DOB 5/8/17, Windy Edge 9086 x VVCR Payweight Wyo 3712, sold to Justin Paulson, Choteau, Montana.