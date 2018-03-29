Van Beek Angus Production Sale

Date: Mar. 19, 2018

Location: Mobridge Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages

50 reg. yrlg Angus Bulls avg. $3,637

Recommended Stories For You

16 reg. two-yr-old Angus Bulls avg. $3,484

4 Sim-Angus Bulls avg. $2,438

99 Bred Females avg. $1,506

Van Beek Angus Ranch, owned by Jeff Van Beek, along with his family and longtime herdsmen, Troy and Billie Jo LaFave, hosted a good crowd at their annual production sale held at Mobridge Livestock. Their ranch is near Pollock, South Dakota.

These bulls are bred for growth, maternal traits, and carcass characteristics. These long, big-middled cattle had a good look to them. I felt that this was the biggest, stoutest set of bulls that Jeff had brought to town.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 15: $6,500 to Fuoss Angus, Draper, South Dakota – SS Niagara Z29 x Connealy Confidence 0100

Lot 2: $5,500 to Nevada Miller Angus Ranch, North Dakota – SS Niagara Z29 x GAR Progress

Lot 3: $4,750 to Charles Aberle, Trail City, South Dakota – SS Niagara Z29 x Werner War Party 2417

Lot 6: $4,750 to Mark Van Beek, Pollock, South Dakota – SS Niagara Z29 x Werner War Party 2417

Lot 81: $5,250 to Glen Hoffman, Long Lake, South Dakota – Deer Valley All In x Connealy Right Answer 746