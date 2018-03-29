Van Beek Angus Production Sale
March 29, 2018
Date: Mar. 19, 2018
Location: Mobridge Livestock Auction
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Reported by: Dan Piroutek
Averages
50 reg. yrlg Angus Bulls avg. $3,637
Recommended Stories For You
16 reg. two-yr-old Angus Bulls avg. $3,484
4 Sim-Angus Bulls avg. $2,438
99 Bred Females avg. $1,506
Van Beek Angus Ranch, owned by Jeff Van Beek, along with his family and longtime herdsmen, Troy and Billie Jo LaFave, hosted a good crowd at their annual production sale held at Mobridge Livestock. Their ranch is near Pollock, South Dakota.
These bulls are bred for growth, maternal traits, and carcass characteristics. These long, big-middled cattle had a good look to them. I felt that this was the biggest, stoutest set of bulls that Jeff had brought to town.
Top Selling Angus Bulls:
Lot 15: $6,500 to Fuoss Angus, Draper, South Dakota – SS Niagara Z29 x Connealy Confidence 0100
Lot 2: $5,500 to Nevada Miller Angus Ranch, North Dakota – SS Niagara Z29 x GAR Progress
Lot 3: $4,750 to Charles Aberle, Trail City, South Dakota – SS Niagara Z29 x Werner War Party 2417
Lot 6: $4,750 to Mark Van Beek, Pollock, South Dakota – SS Niagara Z29 x Werner War Party 2417
Lot 81: $5,250 to Glen Hoffman, Long Lake, South Dakota – Deer Valley All In x Connealy Right Answer 746
Trending In: Production Sale Reports
Trending Sitewide
- SD man arrested for stealing 29 heifers in Moody County
- Friends, family plan benefit to help with medical expenses for Simmental breeder Kipp Julson
- Feed at Night, Calve During the Day
- Veterinarians now recommend leaving a retained placenta alone to avoid harming uterus
- How to treat acute toxic gut infections in calves