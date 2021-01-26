Van Newkirk Herefords

TSLN Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: Jan. 18, 2021

Location: Oshkosh, NE

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins; Greg Goggins, Billings, MT

Averages:

59 Yearling Hereford Bulls – $8,962

146 Two-Year-Old Herefords Bulls – $9,733

105 Hereford Commercial Open Heifers – $1,340

100 F1 Baldy Open Heifers – $1,474

60 Straight Black Bred 3’s coming with 2nd calf – $2,220

Top Two-Year-Old Bulls:

Lot 1 at $25,000 was UU Hulett 9128, DOB: 2/9/2019; SIRE: CL 1 Domino 6187D; MGS: HH Advance 2115Z. He sold to Jolly, MO.

Lot 78 at $25,000 was UU Advantage 9323, 3/2/2019; SIRE: HH Advance 6148D; MGS: UU Sterling 4232. He sold to Jolly, MO.

Lot 3 at $20,000 was UU Gallatin 9125, DOB: 2/9/2019; SIRE: CL 1 Domino 215Z; MGS: H5 408 Domino 7100. He sold to Jolly, MO.

Lot 6 at $18,500 was UU Stetson 9081, DOB: 2/8/2019; SIRE: UU Sterling 7007E; MGS: SR Rendition 58. He sold to JLB Ranch, KS.

Lot 141 at $17,500 was UU Bakken 9493, DOB: 3/25/2019; SIRE: SR Bakken 62Z; MGS: H5 064 Solution 248. He sold to Mathews, TX.

Lot 10 at $16,000 was UU Gallatin 9008; DOB: 1/31/2019; SIRE: CL 1 Domino 215Z; MGS: HH Advance 0011X. He sold to T-Bone Ranch, NE.

Lot 126 at $15,000 was UU Hulett 9456, DOB: 3/17/2019; SIRE: CL 1 Domino 6187D; MGS: SR Maxim 599W. He sold to JLB Ranch, KS.

Lot 8 at $14,000 was UU Hulett 9002, DOB: 1/30/2019; SIRE: CL 1 Domino 6187D; MGS: CL 1 Domino 216Z. He sold to Boehnke Herefords, ND.

Lot 42 at $13,500 was UU Gallatin 9185, DOB: 2/13/2019; SIRE: CL 1 Domino 215Z; MGS: H5 064 Solution 238. He sold to Mathis/ Gann, TX.

Lot 147 at $13,000 was UU Advance 9506, DOB: 3/28/2019; SIRE: UU Domino 6165D; MGS: SR Bakken 62Z. He sold to Hayes, SD.

Lot 149 at $13,000 was UU Advance 9510, DOB: 3/29/2019; SIRE: UU Domino 6165D; MGS: CL 1 Domino 215Z. He sold to Tope, WY.

Top Yearling Bulls:

Lot 167 at $25,000 was UU Quinter 0052, DOB: 2/7/2020; SIRE: JA L1 Domino 6904D; MGS: UU Bakken 5169. He sold to Stuber Ranch and Mrnak Ranch, Bowman, ND.

Lot 168 at $15,000 was UU Trident 0172, DOB: 2/13/2020; SIRE: CL 1 Domino 883F 1ET; MGS: SR Bakken 62Z. He sold to Hermann Ranch, SD.

Lot 202 at $14,500 was UU Harley 0183; 2/14/2020; SIRE: H5 408 Domino 7100; MGS: CL 1 Domino 215Z. He sold to Jolly, MO.

Lot 223 at $13,000 was UU Kingsley 0269H, DOB: 2/19/2020; SIRE: UU Kingsley 7241E; MGS: CL 1 Domino 215Z. He sold to $13,000 Knippling Bros., SD.







