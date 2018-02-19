Varilek Angus 66th Annual Bull Sale
February 19, 2018
Date: Feb. 17, 2018
Location: at the ranch, south of Geddes, South Dakota
Auctioneers: Seth Weishaar
Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Chris Effling
Averages:
43 reg. two-year-old Angus bulls – $6,797
95 reg. yearling Angus bulls – $6,476
8 reg. fall Angus bulls – $4,938
12 reg. spring bred heifers – $2,921
5 reg. fall bred heifers – $2,500
20 open reg. Angus heifers – $2,502
Mick and Lynn Varilek, Ross and Kelly Varilek and the whole family at Varilek Angus continue to breed Angus cattle to meet the demands of the beef industry. They are producing genetics that are in high demand across the Angus breed.
This was a very strong sale, and auctioneer Seth Weishaar sold to a packed house. There was very good demand on the Angus females in this sale.
Top Selling Two-year-old Angus Bulls:
Lot 130: $15,000 to Leo Astleford, White River, South Dakota – WK Tiger 1236 x Connealy Freight 873
Lot 121: $13,500 to Adam Mohrhauser, Crooks, South Dakota – Varilek Aberdeen 3133 x Poss Total Impact 745
Lot 127: $13,000 to Leo Astleford, White River, South Dakota – Mogck Bullseye 674 x Varilek Traveler 062
Lot 111: $11,000 to Preszler Farm, Braddock, North Dakota – Connealy Hemisphere 4171 x HA Program 5652
Lot 114: $11,000 to Preszler Farm, Braddock, North Dakota – Connealy Hemisphere 4171 x TC Aberdeen 759
Lot 124: $11,000 to Jay Fuller, Ellendale, North Dakota – Connealy Earnan 076E x HARB Pendleton 765 JH
Top Selling Yearling Angus Bulls:
Lot 5: $27,000 to SEMEX, Guelph, Ontario, Canada – KM Broken Bow 002 x Varilek Confidence 3004
Lot 87: $21,000 to Mangen Angus, Broadus, Montana – SAV Ten Speed 3022 x Connealy Confidence 0100
Lot 34: $20,500 to Carl Dethlefts Sons, Rockville, Nebraska – Varilek Reliabull 5048 x Basin Excitement
Lot 21: $14,500 to Urlacher Angus, Regent, North Dakota – 4M Element 405 x Connealy Final Product
Lot 16: $12,500 to Fuoss Angus, Draper, South Dakota – KG Solution 0018 x Connealy Final Product
Lot 32: $12,000 to Doug Rueber, Arlington, Iowa – Varilek Reliabull 5048 x Connealy Black Granite
Lot 11: $12,000 to Kirt and Cindy Ross, Culbertson, Nebraska – KM Broken Bow 002 x Varilek Confidence 3004
Lot 4: $11,500 to Split Rock Cattle Co., Brandon, South Dakota – KM Broken Bow 002 x Basin Excitement
Lot 8: $11,000 to Fuoss Angus, Draper, South Dakota – KM Broken Bow 002 x MOGCK Sure Shot
