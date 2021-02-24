Varilek Angus 69th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Mark Hove

Date: Feb. 20, 2021

Location: at the ranch, south of Geddes, South Dakota

Auctioneers: Seth Weishaar and Dan Koupal

Averages:

105 reg. yearling Angus Bulls – $6,307

11 reg. Fall yearling Angus Bulls – $6,000

49 reg. two-year-old Angus Bulls – $5,244

11 Bred Heifers – $3,636

7 Open Heifers – $3,071

Mick and Lynn Varilek, along with their son, Ross, hosted a very large crowd. These bulls all come through the ring, and these bulls all had some of the best dispositions that I’ve seen. It was a very active auction that moved very rapidly clear to the end.

All the bulls and females have been DNA tested with Angus genomic profiles, giving added information for each animal’s genetically enhanced EPDs. The Varilek herd is enrolled in Maternal Plus to provide their customers with additional reproductive trait data.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 30: $40,000 to Green Mountain Angus, Ryegate, Montana, and Wilson Angus Ranch, Watford City, North Dakota – Baldridge 38 Special x Varilek Confidence 3004 0.

Lot 3: $35,000 to Branch View Angus, Hustonville, Kentucky – Varilek Geddes 7068 x Ponca Creek Block Party 218.

Lot 68: $22,500 to Mangen Angus Ranch, Broadus, Montana – Varilek Dividend 8029 08 x SAV Ten Speed 3022.

Lot 104: $19,000 to Hinman Angus, Malta, Montana – Connealy Weigh Up 171 x 4M Element 405.

Lot 6: $15,500 to Moore Angus Ranch, Artesian, South Dakota – Varilek Geddes 7068 x Baldridge Colonel C251.

A large crowd gathered for the Varilek annual sale.



Greg Arendt of Valentine Livestock visits with longtime customer, Larry Lammers, Hardington, Nebraska. Larry bought Lot 76.

