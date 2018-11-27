Vermilion Ranch Fall Performance Sale
November 27, 2018
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: November 24, 2018
Location: Public Auction Yards Billings, Montana
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins, Roger Jacobs, Ty Thompson, Bill Cook Greg Goggins
Averages:
148 yearling Bulls – $6,918
160 coming two year old Bulls – $4,877
308 total Bulls – $5,857
98 Registered Bred Cows – $2,574
57 Registered Bred Heifers – $2,553
69 Commercial 3 – 5 Year Old Bred Cows – $1,842
148 Commercial 7 Year Old Cows – $1,334
1,309 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,748
Top Selling Bulls
Lot 100 at $27,000, Vermilion Spur E870, Dob 8-24-2017, Reg 19053226, Connealy Spur x Vermilion Lass 4942, sold to Jocko Valley Cattle Arleen, Montana.
Lot 3 at $20,000, Vermilion Spur E775, Dob 8-18-2017, Reg 19053143, Connealy Spur x Vermilion Lass 1721, sold to Roberts Angus Raub, North Dakota.
Lot 14 at $17,000, Vermilion Privilege E768, Dob 8-14-2017, Reg 19053136, SAV Privilege 3030 x Vermilion Mary 0771, sold to Harwood Cattle Company, Geyser, Montana.
Lot 21 at $16,000, Vermilion Doc Neal E756, Dob 8-17-2017, Reg 19053126, Connealy Doc Neal x Vermilion Juno 5903, sold to David Sadowsky, Manning, North Dakota.
Lot 42 at $15,500, Vermilion Huntley E842 Dob 8-15-2017, Reg 19053201, Vermilion Huntley x Vermilion Miss 4816, sold to Jensen Angus, Boulder, Wyoming.
Lot 137 at $15,500, Vermilion Spur 765, Dob 8-18-2017, Reg 19053133, Connealy Spur x Vermilion Lass 0708, Larson Angus Ranch, Forsyth, Montana.
Top Registered Cow
Lot 402 at $8,500, Vermilion Lady 1067 Dob 1-23-2011, Reg 16952970, Connealy Right Answer 746 x Vermilion Lady 9318 Bred to Casino Bomber carring a bull calf.
Top Registered Heifer
Lot 557 at $5,000, Vermilion JP Lass 7146, Dob 2-13-2017, Reg 18841126, Connealy Spur x Vermilion JP Lass 4287, bred to Casino Bomber carrying a heifer calf.
Top Commercial Bred Heifers
42 Head at $1,900
45 Head at $1,900
45 Head at $1,900
34 Head at $1,900
68 Head at $1,885
