Vermilion Ranch Fall Performance Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: November 24, 2018

Location: Public Auction Yards Billings, Montana

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins, Roger Jacobs, Ty Thompson, Bill Cook Greg Goggins

Averages:

148 yearling Bulls – $6,918

160 coming two year old Bulls – $4,877

308 total Bulls – $5,857

98 Registered Bred Cows – $2,574

57 Registered Bred Heifers – $2,553

69 Commercial 3 – 5 Year Old Bred Cows – $1,842

148 Commercial 7 Year Old Cows – $1,334

1,309 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,748

Top Selling Bulls

Lot 100 at $27,000, Vermilion Spur E870, Dob 8-24-2017, Reg 19053226, Connealy Spur x Vermilion Lass 4942, sold to Jocko Valley Cattle Arleen, Montana.

Lot 3 at $20,000, Vermilion Spur E775, Dob 8-18-2017, Reg 19053143, Connealy Spur x Vermilion Lass 1721, sold to Roberts Angus Raub, North Dakota.

Lot 14 at $17,000, Vermilion Privilege E768, Dob 8-14-2017, Reg 19053136, SAV Privilege 3030 x Vermilion Mary 0771, sold to Harwood Cattle Company, Geyser, Montana.

Lot 21 at $16,000, Vermilion Doc Neal E756, Dob 8-17-2017, Reg 19053126, Connealy Doc Neal x Vermilion Juno 5903, sold to David Sadowsky, Manning, North Dakota.

Lot 42 at $15,500, Vermilion Huntley E842 Dob 8-15-2017, Reg 19053201, Vermilion Huntley x Vermilion Miss 4816, sold to Jensen Angus, Boulder, Wyoming.

Lot 137 at $15,500, Vermilion Spur 765, Dob 8-18-2017, Reg 19053133, Connealy Spur x Vermilion Lass 0708, Larson Angus Ranch, Forsyth, Montana.

Top Registered Cow

Lot 402 at $8,500, Vermilion Lady 1067 Dob 1-23-2011, Reg 16952970, Connealy Right Answer 746 x Vermilion Lady 9318 Bred to Casino Bomber carring a bull calf.

Top Registered Heifer

Lot 557 at $5,000, Vermilion JP Lass 7146, Dob 2-13-2017, Reg 18841126, Connealy Spur x Vermilion JP Lass 4287, bred to Casino Bomber carrying a heifer calf.

Top Commercial Bred Heifers

42 Head at $1,900

45 Head at $1,900

45 Head at $1,900

34 Head at $1,900

68 Head at $1,885