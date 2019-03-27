Vermilion Ranch Spring Performance Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick, Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 22, 2019

Location: Public Auction Yards, Billings, Montana

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins, Roger Jacobs, Greg Goggins, Ty Thompson, and Bill Cook

Averages:

444 yearling Angus bulls – $6,670

Recommended Stories For You

514 commercial replacement heifers – $1,186

Babe Goggins and family lived up to their reputation March 21-22, 2019 at the VR Spring Performance Sale, offering a high volume of outstanding yearling Angus bulls and fancy open commercial Angus replacement heifers. Every bull offered had the Vermilion 'look', was backed by performance, and was out of a top-notch cow, while the heifers were some of Montana's finest, all one iron and ready to breed. Congratulations to the Goggins family and crew on a great sale!

Bull Sale Highlights:

Lot 85 at $22,500, Vermilion Sensastion F177, DOB 2/28/18, REG #19210273, SAV Sensation 5615 x Vermillion Violet 1073, sold to Rocking S Ranch, Meeker, Colorado.

Lot 11 at $22,000, Vermilion Spur F123, DOB 2/10/18, REG#19206471, Connealy Spur x Vermilion Lass 5134, sold to Flag Ranch, Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Lot 4 at $20,000, Vermilion Reride F114, DOB 2/14/18, REG#19206462, Vermilion Re-Ride x Vermilion Blackbird 5077, sold to KG Ranch, Three Forks, Montana.

Lot 53 at $20,000, Vermilion Privilege F148, DOB 2/14/18, REG#19206493, S A V Privilege 3030 x Vermilion Lass 5034, sold to Waibel Ranches, Powell Butte, Oregon.

Lot 52 at $19,000, Vermilion Privilege F151, DOB 2/11/18, REG#19206496, S A V Privilege 3030 x Vermilion Martha 5306, sold to Tommy Dinwiddie, Capitan, New Mexico.