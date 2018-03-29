Vermilion Ranch Spring Performance Sale Report

TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott

Date of Sale: March 23, 2018

Location: Public Auction Yards, Billings, MT

Auctioneers: Roger Jacobs, Joe Goggins, Bill Cook, Greg Goggins and Ty Thompson

Averages

504 Yearling Angus Bulls Average $6,270

6,475 Commercial Yearling Heifers Average $1,201

Lot 126, $80,000 sold to J.C Heiken & Sons Angus, Broadview, MT & Griffin Land & Cattle, Billings, MT; Vermilion Spur E119; 2/15/17; Connealy Spur x Vermilion Bear Paw.This bull was very massive, being extra deep-bodied and packed full of thickness both front and rear. His EPDs were BW 2.9, WW 68, YW 127, MILK 35,

Lot 1, $65,000 sold to Basin Angus, Joliet, MT; Vermilion Spur E143; 2/10/17; Connealy Spur x KG Sure Shot 0015. His EPDs were BW 2.4, WW 69, YW 132, MILK 41

Lot 101 $27,000 sold to Frink Angus, Parchall, ND; Vermilion Game Day E128; 2/18/17; Sitz JLS Game Day 9630 x Connealy Spur. His EPDs were BW 3.3, WW 79, YW 126, MILK 31,

Lot 43 $18,000 to Clay Creek Angus, Greybull, WY; Vermilion Privilege E137; 2/17/17; SAV Privilege 3030 x Connealy Spur. He had EPDs of BW 3.6, WW 80, YW 129, MILK 16,

Lot 6 $16,000 to Conney Bros., Harlowton, MT; Vermilion Spur E257; 2/24/17; Connealy Spur x Sinclair Boss. He had EPDs of BW 3.6, WW 65 , YW 113, MILK 32,

Lot 275 $16,000 to Flag Ranch, Morrill, NE; Vermilion Playmaker E306; 2/20/17; Vermilion Playmaker Y290 x Hilltop Fergus He had EPDs of BW 4.1, WW 64, YW 125, MILK 2.