Vin-Mar Cattle Co.—“Real World Angus & Hereford Genetics” Sale Report

Date: March 14, 2018

Location: Sheridan Livestock in Rushville, Nebraska

Auctioneer: Doug Jaggers

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages

80 Angus bulls avg. $4,159

17 Hereford bulls avg. $3,970

255 commercial heifers avg. $1,200

Yet another auction that beat the snowstorm headed to the area. Vince, Mary, Ryan and Bryson Bickel raise their cattle near Gordon, Nebraska. They featured the members of their 2018 National Western Stock Show Angus Pen of Bulls. A number of calving ease bulls were presented as well.

A good crowd was on hand, with many repeat buyers. This was the first time I had worked this sale, and I was extremely impressed with the depth of the quality all through this offering.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 7: $18,000 to Foxhoven Angus, Crofton, Nebraska – Mill Brae Identified 4031 x Vin-Mar Monumental 3575

Lot 41: $12,000 to Traynham Ranch, Eagle Point, Oregon – Musgrave Aviator x Vin-Mar Johnny Cash 3513

Lot 1: $11,000 to Morriando Ranch, Mt. Vernon, Missouri – Vin-Mar Johnny Cash 3513 x MSF Journey

Lot 42: $10,000 to Troy and Eric Roth, Gordon, Nebraska – Musgrave Aviator x Vin-Mar Johnny Cash 3513

Lot 54: $10,000 to JAC'S Ranch, Bentonville, Arkansas – Prairie Pride Next Step 2036 x Bunker In Focus 3W

Top Selling Hereford Bull:

Lot 110: $5,250 to Wade Simonson, Gordon, Nebraska – Vin-Mar TCC BPF Red Baron 338 x NJW 73S W18 Hometown 10Y