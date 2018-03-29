Vin-Mar Cattle Co.—“Real World Angus & Hereford Genetics” Sale Report
March 29, 2018
Date: March 14, 2018
Location: Sheridan Livestock in Rushville, Nebraska
Auctioneer: Doug Jaggers
Reported by: Dan Piroutek
Averages
80 Angus bulls avg. $4,159
17 Hereford bulls avg. $3,970
255 commercial heifers avg. $1,200
Yet another auction that beat the snowstorm headed to the area. Vince, Mary, Ryan and Bryson Bickel raise their cattle near Gordon, Nebraska. They featured the members of their 2018 National Western Stock Show Angus Pen of Bulls. A number of calving ease bulls were presented as well.
A good crowd was on hand, with many repeat buyers. This was the first time I had worked this sale, and I was extremely impressed with the depth of the quality all through this offering.
Top Selling Angus Bulls:
Lot 7: $18,000 to Foxhoven Angus, Crofton, Nebraska – Mill Brae Identified 4031 x Vin-Mar Monumental 3575
Lot 41: $12,000 to Traynham Ranch, Eagle Point, Oregon – Musgrave Aviator x Vin-Mar Johnny Cash 3513
Lot 1: $11,000 to Morriando Ranch, Mt. Vernon, Missouri – Vin-Mar Johnny Cash 3513 x MSF Journey
Lot 42: $10,000 to Troy and Eric Roth, Gordon, Nebraska – Musgrave Aviator x Vin-Mar Johnny Cash 3513
Lot 54: $10,000 to JAC'S Ranch, Bentonville, Arkansas – Prairie Pride Next Step 2036 x Bunker In Focus 3W
Top Selling Hereford Bull:
Lot 110: $5,250 to Wade Simonson, Gordon, Nebraska – Vin-Mar TCC BPF Red Baron 338 x NJW 73S W18 Hometown 10Y
