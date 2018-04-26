Vollmer Angus Ranch 41st Annual Productiom Sale
April 26, 2018
Date of Sale: April 24, 2018
Location: at the Ranch, Wing, North Dakota
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
TSLN Rep: Chris Effling
Averages:
116 Angus Bulls – $4,343
Recommended Stories For You
Sale Highlights
Lot 1 at $26,000, VAR RECHARGE 7103, Dob 3-0-2017, Reg 18983983, SAV Recharge 3436 x VAR moss pride 274, sold to Hoffman Farms, Wheatland, North Dakota.
Lot 5 at $16,000, VAR RESIDUAL 710, Dob 2-16-2017, Reg 18970016, SAV Residual 4835 x VAR Hope Lass 571, sold to Pokorney Angus, Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Lot 15 at $14,500, VAR BULLSEYE 7251, Dob 3-14-2017, Reg 18983851, Mogck Bullseye x VAR Bristow Bonnie 4125, sold to Kuder Farms, Rogers, North Dakota.
Lot 14 at $14,000, VAR TUNDRA 724, Dob 2-19-2017, Reg 18979650, Bushs Tundra 602 x VAR Parka Blackcap 4160, sold to L J Dohrmann, Taylor, North Dakota.
Lot 27 at $12,000, VAR SENSATION 706, Dob 2-14-2017, Reg 18978019, SAV Sensation 5615 x VAR Lola 593, sold to Kuder Farms. F
Trending In: Production Sale Reports
Trending Sitewide
- Iowa sale barn pulls draft horse buyers from across U.S. and Canada
- Still going strong: Fourth generation being raised on Maher Ranch
- More Neb. farmers and ranchers turning to Chapter 12 bankruptcy
- Close doesn’t count: How to make drought reporting more accurate
- Veterinarians now recommend leaving a retained placenta alone to avoid harming uterus