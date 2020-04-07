Weber Farms Charolais & Red Angus Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: 04/06/2020
Location: Weber Farm, Lake Andes, SD
Auctioneer: Dan Clark
Averages
34 Charolais Bulls averaged $3183
22 Red Angus Bulls averaged $2761
9 Registered Charolais Heifers averaged $1877
6 Registered red Angus Heifers averaged $1916
21 Bred Heifer averaged $1625
Sale Highlights
Lot 23 at $5750WCF MR Gun N FOR YA 979 Dob 3-18-2019 WCF MR Silver Gun 467 sold to Curtis Nipp, SD.
Lot 8 at $5500 WCF Mr Double Breeze 917 Dob 1-12-2019 WCF Mr Breeze 479 sold to Greg Vanderpol, SD.
Lot 32 at $5250WCR MR Landon 931 Dob 2-17-2019 sold to Brian Vangendner, SD.
Lot 3 at $5000 WCF MR About Time 983 Dob 3-27-2019 sold to Brady Soulex, SD.
Lot 10at $5000 WCF MR Regulator 921 Dob 1-21-2019 WCF MR Breeze 479, sold to Richard Bietz, SD.
High Selling Female
Lot 91 at $3500 WCF Ms Jamie 969 Dob 3-14-2019 WCF MR Silver Gun 467 sold to Oak Hill Farm, GA
