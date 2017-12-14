Weller Ranch 37th Annual Bull & Female Sale

Date: Nov. 28, 2017

Location: Philip Livestock Auction Market

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Dennis Ginkens

Averages:

36 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $4,729

Recommended Stories For You

61 Weller Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,982

97 Weller Bred Cows – $1,648

77 Pritchard Ranch Bred Heifers – $1,777

Bill Weller, along with Jacqui Perli, hosted a nice crowd for their annual fall production sale. They presented an outstanding set of two-year-old Angus bulls that were big, docile, and packed full of muscle. This was a very strong sale with many repeat buyers. A special page in the catalog was dedicated to Bill's dad, W. O. Weller, who had passed away this past year.

Top Selling Lots:

Lot 14: $9,500 to Roseth Bros., Midland, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x Northfork Traveler 0072

Lot 1: $8,250 to Knippling Land and Cattle, Chamberlain, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x Rito 1I2 of 2536 Rito 6I6

Lot 16: $8,000 to Roseth Bros. – RB Tour of Duty 177 x Trask Final Answer 048

Lot 18: $8,000 to Roseth Bros. – RB Tour of Duty `77 x Basin Big Horn U285

Lot 2: $7,000 to Wieman Bros., Marion, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x Rito 1I2 of 2536 Rito 6I6

Lot 8: $7,000 to John Lewin, Hay Springs, Nebraska – Barstow Cash x S Chisum 0383