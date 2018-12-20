Weller Ranch 38th Annual Bull & Female Sale
December 20, 2018
Date: Nov. 27, 2018
Location: Philip Livestock Auction Market
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Reported by: Dan Piroutek & Scott Dirk
Averages:
29 Coming Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $3,578
Recommended Stories For You
36 Bred Red Angus Heifers – $2,050
12 Bred Red Angus Heifers – $2,000
24 Bred Black Angus Heifers – $2,000
13 Bred Black Angus Heifers – $1,900
34 Bred Black Angus three-and-four year-old cows – $1,900
20 Bred Black Angus six-year-old cows – $1,600
18 Bred Black Angus ten-year-old cows – $1,025
Weller Ranch from Kadoka, South Dakota, hosted a nice crowd for their annual production sale. An outstanding set of cattle came to town, including both bulls and bred females. I felt that this was the best set of bulls that Bill had ever sold. They were really deep-bodied, sound-made bulls that looked the part. Many of the commercial bred females sold to repeat buyers.
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 1: $6,000 to Knippling Bros., Chamberlain, South Dakota – KR Cash 4037 x CCAR Awesome X720
Lot 5: $5,500 to Gene and Sheryl Michael, Philip, South Dakota – GMAR Motive B009 X Sitz Bull Durham 9935
Lot 6: $5,500 to Gene and Sheryl Michael, Philip, South Dakota – GMAR Motive B009 X Sitz Bull Durham 9935
Lot 3: $4,750 to Wieman Bros., Marion, South Dakota – Baldridge Download Z013 X Sitz Bull Durham
Lot 2: $4,750 to Michael Ranch, Philip, South Dakota – Baldridge Download Z013 X SUA Final Answer 701
Trending In: Production Sale Reports
Trending Sitewide
- Local beef is coming soon to Burke School lunch program
- Cattlemen Oppose Blank Check for Land and Water Conservation Fund
- Wrangler NFR 2018 Daily Round Results
- Don’t be buffaloed: Some companies identifying water buffalo as “bison”
- Trump signs farm bill after ‘Green Acres’ tweet, cites SNAP restrictions