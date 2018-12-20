Weller Ranch 38th Annual Bull & Female Sale

Date: Nov. 27, 2018

Location: Philip Livestock Auction Market

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek & Scott Dirk

Averages:

29 Coming Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $3,578

36 Bred Red Angus Heifers – $2,050

12 Bred Red Angus Heifers – $2,000

24 Bred Black Angus Heifers – $2,000

13 Bred Black Angus Heifers – $1,900

34 Bred Black Angus three-and-four year-old cows – $1,900

20 Bred Black Angus six-year-old cows – $1,600

18 Bred Black Angus ten-year-old cows – $1,025

Weller Ranch from Kadoka, South Dakota, hosted a nice crowd for their annual production sale. An outstanding set of cattle came to town, including both bulls and bred females. I felt that this was the best set of bulls that Bill had ever sold. They were really deep-bodied, sound-made bulls that looked the part. Many of the commercial bred females sold to repeat buyers.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 1: $6,000 to Knippling Bros., Chamberlain, South Dakota – KR Cash 4037 x CCAR Awesome X720

Lot 5: $5,500 to Gene and Sheryl Michael, Philip, South Dakota – GMAR Motive B009 X Sitz Bull Durham 9935

Lot 6: $5,500 to Gene and Sheryl Michael, Philip, South Dakota – GMAR Motive B009 X Sitz Bull Durham 9935

Lot 3: $4,750 to Wieman Bros., Marion, South Dakota – Baldridge Download Z013 X Sitz Bull Durham

Lot 2: $4,750 to Michael Ranch, Philip, South Dakota – Baldridge Download Z013 X SUA Final Answer 701