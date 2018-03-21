White’s Angus / Lee Angus Joint Production Bull Sale Report

TSLN Reps: Dennis Ginkens, Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 17, 2018

Location: Bowman Livestock Auction Bowman, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages: 55 bulls averaged $3,906

Lot 1 at $7,500, White's Payweight 759, DOB 3-16-17, REG# AAA #18961388, BASIN PAYWEIGHT 1682 x POLLY 359 WAR, sold to Clifford and Eileen Engraf, Hettinger, N.D.

Lot 49 at $7,500, Lees Windy 078 7156, DOB 3-18-17, REG# AAA #18920925, APEX WINDY 078 x SHOBANDA 261 LAR, sold to Wes Andrews, Bowman, N.D.

Lot 9 at $7,000, White's resource 716, DOB 3-23-17, REG# AAA #18961380, SAV RESOURCE 1441 x SUSIE 221 WAR, sold to Ryan DeMorett, Marmarth, N.D.

Lot 24 at $7,000, Lee's Cowboy Up 7169, DOB 3-22-17, REG# AAA #18924399, HA COWBOY UP 5405 x PAULAS 357 LAR, sold to L= Ranch, Rhame, N.D.

March 17 found a powerhouse set of bulls featuring length, shape, and muscle offered for sale to the buyers in the seats at Bowman Livestock Auction in Bowman, North Dakota. Congrats on a successful sale!