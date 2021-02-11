Wicks Cattle Annual SimAngus Sale
Date: Feb. 1, 2021
Location: Wix Barn and Lodge, south of Richardton, North Dakota
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Averages:
63 yrlg SimAngus and Angus Bulls – $4,543
11 18-month-old SimAngus & Angus Bulls – $4,590
17 yrlg SimAngus Heifers – $1,175
Wicks Cattle, located in southwestern North Dakota, is owned by Zane and Mary Jo Wicks, and daughters, Josie and Mya. This was a great sale with many repeat bidders and buyers on the seats.
The Wicks program believes that the cow is the foundation for a true set of herd bulls. They keep cows that have good maternal instinct and great udders, and those with milking ability who breed back easily. These high performing cows are bred for longevity, and to produce great dispositions, soundness, and weaning weights.
Top Selling Lots:
Lot 23: $7,750 to Rodney Rebel, Richardton, North Dakota – BCLR Cash Flow C820 x W/C Lock N Load 706Z (7/8 SM 1/8 AN).
Lot 8: $7,000 to John Haefner, Mound City, South Dakota – W/C WIX Triple Crown 465E x W/C Lock N Load 706Z (1/2 SM 1/2 AN).
Lot 19: $6,500 to Mike Sandland, Selfridge, North Dakota – BCLR Cash Flow C820 x JF Net Merit 618S (3/4 SM 1/4 AN).
Lot 36: $6,500 to Mike Sandland, Selfridge, North Dakota – W/C Lock N Load 706Z x RDDS Futr Direction MX01 (3/4 SM 1/4 AN).
Lot 54: $6,500 to Jason Tracy, New Town, North Dakota – Leachman Cadillac L025A x Tuel Cowmaker A3032 (1/2 SM 1/4 AN 1/4 AR).
Lot 5: $6,250 to JD Dolezal, Killdeer, North Dakota – W/C Wix Triple Crown 465E xFortunes Two Bit 403 (3/8 SM 5/8 AN).
