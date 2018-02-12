Wicks Cattle Annual SimAngus Sale

Date: Feb. 5, 2018

Location: Wix Barn & Lodge, south of Richardton, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

50 SimAngus Bulls – $4,811

2 Pure Bred Angus Bulls – $4,750

5 SimAngus Bred Heifers – $2,000

Wick Cattle, located in southwestern North Dakota, is owned by Zane and Mary Jo Wicks, and daughters, Josie and Mya. Wicks Cattle is strictly a Sim-Angus program, and they sell only the top third of their bulls. This was a great sale with many bidders and buyers on the seats.

The Wicks program believes that the cow is the foundation for a true set of herd bulls. They keep cows that have good maternal instinct and great udders, and those with milking ability who breed back easily. These high performing cows are bred to great sires which produce great dispositions, soundness, and tremendous weaning weights.

Top Selling Lots:

Lot 20: $9,000 to Koepplin Simmentals, Elgin, North Dakota – W/C Lock N Load 706Z x TNT Trademark T250

Lot 55: $8,000 to Hertel Ranch, Moore, Montana – W/C Lock N Load 706Z x JF Net Merit 618S

Lot 8: $7,500 to Ellis Ranch, Ismay, Montana – W/C Lock N Load 706Z x JF Net Merit 618S

Lot 16: $7,000 to Zarr Ranch, Dodge, North Dakota – W/C Lock N Load 706Z x B/R New Design 036

Lot 9: $6,500 to Swanson Ranch, Beulah, North Dakota – W/C Lock N Load 706Z x JF Net Merit 618S