Wicks Cattle Annual SimAngus Sale
February 12, 2018
Date: Feb. 5, 2018
Location: Wix Barn & Lodge, south of Richardton, North Dakota
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Reported by: Dan Piroutek
Averages:
50 SimAngus Bulls – $4,811
Recommended Stories For You
2 Pure Bred Angus Bulls – $4,750
5 SimAngus Bred Heifers – $2,000
Wick Cattle, located in southwestern North Dakota, is owned by Zane and Mary Jo Wicks, and daughters, Josie and Mya. Wicks Cattle is strictly a Sim-Angus program, and they sell only the top third of their bulls. This was a great sale with many bidders and buyers on the seats.
The Wicks program believes that the cow is the foundation for a true set of herd bulls. They keep cows that have good maternal instinct and great udders, and those with milking ability who breed back easily. These high performing cows are bred to great sires which produce great dispositions, soundness, and tremendous weaning weights.
Top Selling Lots:
Lot 20: $9,000 to Koepplin Simmentals, Elgin, North Dakota – W/C Lock N Load 706Z x TNT Trademark T250
Lot 55: $8,000 to Hertel Ranch, Moore, Montana – W/C Lock N Load 706Z x JF Net Merit 618S
Lot 8: $7,500 to Ellis Ranch, Ismay, Montana – W/C Lock N Load 706Z x JF Net Merit 618S
Lot 16: $7,000 to Zarr Ranch, Dodge, North Dakota – W/C Lock N Load 706Z x B/R New Design 036
Lot 9: $6,500 to Swanson Ranch, Beulah, North Dakota – W/C Lock N Load 706Z x JF Net Merit 618S
Trending In: Production Sale Reports
Trending Sitewide
- Dealing with ELD mandate could require a law change
- A lousy deal: Controlling lice in beef cattle
- Cattlemen Applaud Introduction of Strong Bipartisan Bill in U.S. Senate to Prevent Farms, Ranches From Being Regulated Like Toxic Superfund Sites
- USCA asks government for labeling requirements on lab-grown beef
- Skin Problems in Young Cattle: Warts and Ringworm