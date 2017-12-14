Wilken Angus—Black Friday Two Year Old Angus Bull Sale
December 14, 2017
Date: Nov. 24, 2017
Location: Faith Livestock Commission Co.
Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle
Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Dennis Ginkens
Average: 73 Two-yr-old Angus Bulls – $5,597
Wilken Angus hosted another big crowd of very willing buyers for their annual two-year-old Angus bull sale. These bulls were not overfed, and possessed exceptional dispositions. Many repeat customers were on hand, and made for a very competitive market on these bulls.
Top Sellers:
Lot 608: $11,500 to Ron Linn, Dupree, South Dakota – AARTen X 7008 SA x Game Day
Lot 6170: $9,000 to Eric Arneson, Meadow, South Dakota – Basin Payweight 1682 x Bar EXT
Lot 6160: $8,500 to Ron Goldade, Timber Lake, South Dakota – Basin Payweight 1682 x Connealy Confidence
Lot 678: $8,250 to Dale Paulson, Wessington, South Dakota – Barstow Cash x Bennets Total
Lot 689: $8,000 to Jimmy Collins, Faith, South Dakota – Connealy Courage 25L x New Frontier
Lot 697: $8,000 to Ron Goldade – Connealy Courage 25L x Final Answer