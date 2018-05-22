Wilken Angus—Your connection to… Proven, Profitable Genetics

Date: Apr. 28, 2018

Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota

Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Average:

65 Angus Bulls – $4,854

Wilken Angus is owned by Gary and Lori Wilken and family. Many neighbors and repeat buyers filled the seats to bid on these well-grown, uniform bulls. A good number were for calving ease, along with a strong offering of performance bulls. New this year was a docility rating on each bull, along with their continuation of complete Zoetis i50K genetic testing.

Sires included SAV Resource 1441, KCF Bennett Absolute, GAR Composure, SAV Bismarck 5682, and Styles Cash R400. Maternal sires included AAR Ten X 7008 SA, Barstow Cash, Connealy Confidence 0100, SAV Final Answer 0035, GDAR Game Day 449, Hoover Dam, Mytty In Focus, OCC Emblazon 854E, and Rito 616 of B20 6807, all contributing to this strong cow herd.

Top Selling Lots:

Lot 799: $10,000 to Linn Ranch, Dupree, South Dakota – Styles Cash R400 x Confidence 0100 going back to Mytty In Focus

Lot 775: $9,000 to Jim Wright, Parade, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x Hoover Dam

Lot 7161: $9,000 to Jeff Graham, Hereford, South Dakota – GAR Composure x Final Answer

Lot 7182: $8,000 to Jim Collins, Faith, South Dakota – SAV Bismarck 5682 x Final Answer going back to Mytty In Focus

Lot 7196: $8,000 to Linn Ranch, Dupree, South Dakota – Styles Cash R400 x Final Answer

Lot 758: $7,500 to Don Herman, Freeman, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x Bar EXT going back to New Design 208