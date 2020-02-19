Wilkenson Ranch Annual Angus Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Mark Hove
Date of Sale: Feb. 10, 2020
Location: Sale held at the ranch near DeSmet, SD
Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson
Averages:
85 Yearling Angus Bulls – $3,705
115 Yearling Open Heifers – $1,150
Top selling bulls:
Lot 43, WILKS Full Measure 389X, a 3/19 son of KB-Full Measure C40, epds CED 13 BW .5 WW 72 YW 135 Milk 27, registration #19605442 selling to Leanard Hinker, Fedora, SD for $6,500.
Lot 76, WILKS Sitz Top Game 1289X, a 3/19 son of Sitz Top Game 10844, registration #19604359 to Ed Wilkinson, Erwin, SD for $6,000.
Lot 95, WILKS Waylon 120R 899X, a 3/19 son of WILKS Waylon 17765, registration 19604467 to McManus Cattle, Fulton, SD for $5,750.
Lot 100, WILKS Waylon Extra 39X, a 3/19 son of WILKS Waylon Extra Dude 716X, registration 19604420 to Steve Duffy, Oldham, SD for $5,000.