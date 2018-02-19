Wilkinson Ranch Bull Sale Report
February 19, 2018
Date: February 12, 2018
Location: Sale held at the farm, DeSmet, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson
Averages:
96 Yearling Bulls – $4,075
165 Open Commercial Heifers – $1,360
Top bulls:
$10,000- Lot 69- Wilks Rampage 707X, a March 21, 2017, Quaker Hill Rampage 0A37 son purchased by Briggs Angus, Chatfield, Minnesota.
$6,500- Lot 64- Wilks Rampage 537X, a March 17, 2017, Quaker Hill Rampage 0A37 son purchased by Aaron McKnight, Pierre, S.D.
$6,500- Lot 52- Wilks Rampage 507X, a March 17, 2017, Quaker Hill Rampage 0A37 son purchased by J. Rowe, Mitchell, Iowa.
$6,250- Lot 11- Wilks Southside 47X, a March 15, 2017, KCF Bennett Southside son purchased by Aaron McKnight, Pierre, S.D.
$6,250- Lot 7- Wilks Southside 37X, a March 11, 2017, KCF Bennett Southside son purchased by Doug Pribyl, Wolsey, S.D.
$6,000- Lot 10- Wilks Southside 217X, a March 22, 2017, KCF Bennett Southside son purchased by Ed Wilkinson, Erwin, S.D.
