Wittkopp Angus 33rd Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Feb. 11, 2021

Location: Glasgow Stockyards-Glasgow, Montana

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

83 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,852

64 Commercial Yearling Heifers – $1,060

Curt and Sue Wittkopp along with family members, held the 33rd Annual Wittkopp Angus Production Sale, Feb. 11, 2021 at the Glasogow Stockyards-Glasgow, Montana. Customers braved the bitter cold temperatures for the opportunity to purchase cattle from one of the reputations herds in eastern Montana. Congratulations to the Wittkopp Family on a great sale!

Lot 73 at $9,000, WIP CAVALRY 0344, DOB 3/29/20, #19870398, MYTTY CAVALRY 6318 x WIP FOREFRONT GIRL 4129, Sold to Lawson McGill, Powderville, Montana.

Lot 2 at $8,500, WIP BANKROLL 0003, DOB 2/29/20, #19883443, BARSTOW BANKROLL B73 x WIP IDENTITY WITCH 8002, Sold to Hinz Hayne, Circle, Montana.

Lot 4 at $8,000, WIP BANKROLL 0009, DOB 3/3/20, #19893985, BARSTOW BANKROLL B73 x WIP BREAKTHROUGH PRIDE 8020, Sold to CBD Ranch Scobey, Montana.

Lot 48 at $7,500, WIP FULL MEASURE 0221, DOB 3/25/20, #19883501, KB-FULL MEASURE C40 x WIP Y210 LADY 3169, Sold to Lawson McGill, Powderville, Montana.

Lot 75 at $7,500, WIP FULL MEASURE 0354, DOB 3/29/20, #19883504, KB-FULL MEASURE C40 x WIP Y210 BLOOM 3343, Sold to Robert Hogan, Brockway, Montana.