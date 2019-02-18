Wittopp Angus 31st Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Name of Sale: Wittkopp Angus 31st Annual Production Sale

Date of Sale: Feb. 14, 2019

Location: Glasgow Stockyards, Glasgow, Montana

Auctioneer: Col. Joe Goggins

Average:

Recommended Stories For You

81 Yearling Angus Bulls – $3,395

Buyers from around the area were welcomed to a Valentines Day edition of the 31st Annual Wittkopp Angus Production Sale on a sunny, still, cold day Feb. 14, 2019. Customers braved the sub-zero temperatures for a chance to buy deep and long-bodied bulls from a reputation outfit. Congratulations to the Wittkopps on a successful sale!

Lot #40 at $6,250, WIP BANKROLL 8158, DOB 3/25/18, REG#19238086, BARSTOW BANKROLL B73 x WIP FOCUS LASSIE 1654, sold to Robert Hogan from Bridgeport, Montana.

Lot #15 at $5,750, WIP BANKROLL 8072, DOB 3/18/18, REG#19238079, BARSTOW BANKROLL B73 x WIP FINAL PRODUCT LASSIE 3008, sold to Kevin Becker from Brockton, Montana.

Lot #37 at $5,500, WIP BANKROLL 8150, DOB 3/24/18, REG#19241534, BARSTOW BANKROLL B73 x IB FOCUS WITCH 1622, sold to McCabe Enterprises from Ekalaka, Montana.

Lot #46 at $5,250, WIP MULTI TOOL 8173, DOB 3/26/18, REG#19239686, SYDGEN MULTI TOOL 2432 x WIP 4563 BLOOM 9225, sold to Jeff Rorvik from Nashua, Montana.

Lot #27 at $5,250, WIP BANKROLL 8150, DOB 3/21/18, REG#19238075, BARSTOW BANKROLL B73 x WIP MABRY PRIDE 4163, sold to Hanz Hayne from Circle, Montana.

Lot #4 at $5,250, WIP WHITLOCK 8025, DOB 3/9/18, REG#19237900, S WHITLOCK 179 x WIP COMRADE LASS 6038, sold to Wesley Rorvik from Nashua, Montana.