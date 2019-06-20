10th Annual Full House “Elite Performance Horse Sale”

Date: June 15, 2019

Location: Weston County Fairgrounds, Newcastle, WY

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Announcer: John Johnson

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek, Matt Wznick

Averages:

Top 10 Horses – $21,125

Overall Sale – $13,464

It was a great day for the Deveraux, Pischke and Thompson Families as they presented the 10th Annual Full House Horse Sale. From the beginning, this has been known as a reputation sale, bringing the top horsemen and horses in the region together to present proven ranch and arena horses to the horse buying public.

The top selling horse of the day was lot 13, Docs Busy Bueno, a 2013 WC Colonels Captain x Smoochies Snicker Bar buckskin gelding shown by Kruger Performance Horses and selling to Bob Stoddard, Newcastle, WY for $32,000.

Selling at $29,000 was lot 12, Little Zippin Joker, a 2012 Palomino gelding sired by Stats Little Man x Smug Little Joker, shown by Craig Deveraux Family, sold to Derek Brink, Newell, SD

Lot 25, at $26,000 was Gotta Little Chance a 2011 sorrel gelding by Little Cowboy Boogie x Smart Little Earrings, ridden by Frank & Zane Thompson, selling to Luke Ginsbach, Evansville, WY.

Lot 7, MJ Driftolena, a 2010 blue roan gelding by Hesa Peptolena x Snippys Little Drift shown by Zane Marty sold to Cameron Dodge, Keene, ND for $25,500.

Lot 6, Dunnits Smokin Gun, a 2013 Dunnits QT Dynasty x Sujos Nica, bay gelding ridden by Craig Deveraux Family sold to Donnie Crawford, Felda, FL for $20,000.