3C / NLC , 49th Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: March 20, 2020
Location: at the Ranch Wessington, SD
Auctioneer: Dustin Carter
Averages:
107 Bulls – $3,515
The day turned out to be sunny and the crowd was large to view and bid on this great set of bulls.
Lot 38 at $9,750 Sired by TNT Tanker, sold to Ron Pelton, North Dakota
Lot 13 at $9,500 Sired by 3C Pasque 4331B, sold to Pat Crampton, Kansas.
Lot 40 at $8,000 Sired by TNT Tanker sold to Staci and Mike Aesoph, South Dakota.
Lot 19 at $7,000 Sired by 3CPasque 4331B sold to Brenda & Robert Steinbach, Nebraska.
Lot 5 at $6,000 Sired by Yardley Titanium C377 sold to Brett Heezen, South Dakota.
