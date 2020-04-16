40th Annual RLV Gelbvieh
TSLN Rep: Curt Westland
Date of Sale: April 4, 2020
Location: At the ranch Nisland, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Joe Vodicka
Averages:
19 yearling Gelbvieh/Balancer bulls – $3,500
It was a beautiful day for the Vavra family to hold the 40th annual RLV Gelbvieh/Balancer bull sale. A great crowd was on hand at the ranch to view and purchase an exceptional set of bulls.
Lot 20 by RLV Insurance 2A, was the high selling bull for $4,750 and sold to Max and Julie Bowan, Mud Butte, SD.
Lot 67 RLV Sure Cinch 67G brought $4,400, and sold to Darrell and Penny Oedekoven, Vale, SD
Lot 64 RLV Cinch Impact 64G by Freys Cinch 7608, sold to Rob Henwood of Belle Fourche, SD for $4,250.
