Darrell and Penny Oedekoven Vale, SD purchased 2 RLV bulls.



TSLN Rep: Curt Westland

Date of Sale: April 4, 2020

Location: At the ranch Nisland, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Joe Vodicka

Averages:

19 yearling Gelbvieh/Balancer bulls – $3,500

It was a beautiful day for the Vavra family to hold the 40th annual RLV Gelbvieh/Balancer bull sale. A great crowd was on hand at the ranch to view and purchase an exceptional set of bulls.

Lot 20 by RLV Insurance 2A, was the high selling bull for $4,750 and sold to Max and Julie Bowan, Mud Butte, SD.

Lot 67 RLV Sure Cinch 67G brought $4,400, and sold to Darrell and Penny Oedekoven, Vale, SD

Lot 64 RLV Cinch Impact 64G by Freys Cinch 7608, sold to Rob Henwood of Belle Fourche, SD for $4,250.