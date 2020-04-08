Bar 69 Angus Ranch 32nd Annual Production Sale

Macaha Cattle Co., Bill Brindley, Belle Fourche, SD picked up a couple Bar 69 Angus bulls.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 2, 2020

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Market, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages

61 Yearling Angus Bulls – $3,963

49 Commercial open heifers – $1,376

Craig and Deb Kukuchka and family held the 32nd Annual Bar 69 Angus sale at Belle Fourche Livestock Market. This was by far the deepest, most uniform set of bulls presented by the Kukuchka family. There were plenty of powerful performance bulls with calving ease that were very well accepted.

Top selling bull was lot 9102, Bar 69 Motive 9102, 1/19 son of Soo Line Motive 9016 x Connealy Capitalist 028, epds CED 5 BW 2.3 WW 74 YW 120 Milk 33 to S & L Sheep Ranch, Alzada, MT for $7,500.

Lot 9101, Bar 69 Powerball 9101, 1/19 son of Raven Powerball 53 x Sitz Game Day 616Z, epds CED 13 BW -1.9 WW 63 YW 108 to Kyle & Shelly West, Oshoto, WY for $7250.

Lot 9117, Bar 69 Response 9117, 2/19 son of Sitz Response 11137 x Quaker Hill Rapage, epds CED 3 BW 3.3 WW 80 YW 143 Milk 29 to S & L Sheep Ranch, Alzada, MT for $6,750.

Lot 9270, Bar 69 Powerball 9270, 2/19 son of Raven Powerball 53 x Sitz Upward 307R, epds CED 11 BW -0.3 WW 57 YW 107 Milk 40 to James Bird, Volborg, MT for $6,500.

Lot 9115, Bar 69 Stellar 9115, 2/19 son of Sitz Stellar 726D x Koupals B&B Atlas 4061, epds CED 1 BW 3.4 WW 84 YW 149 Milk 26 to Josh Payne, Hemingford, NE for $6,000.