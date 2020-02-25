Barenthsen / Bullinger 21st Annual Production Sale

The seats at the sale were full.



TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 19, 2020

Location: at the ranch, Powers Lake, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

25 Registered Red Angus Heifers – $2,300

88 Red Angus Bulls – $5,114

The weather was great in Powers Lake for the Barenthsen / Bullinger Bull and Female Sale. What a great selection of Red Angus cattle.

Lot 2, $35,000, BB Propulsion 9096, March 15, 2019, PIE One Of A Kind 777 x Larson Sun King 016, ABS Global, DeForest, WI.

Lot 4, $25,000, BB Promotion 9025, March 7, 2019, 9 Mile Franchise 6305 x FEDDES Gallatin Z113, Pederson’s Broken Heart Ranch, Firesteel, SD.

Lot 1, $14,000, BAR M Red Cloud 9091, March 14, 2019, RREDS Seneca 731C x PIE Get Western 9189, Pieper Red Angus Ranch, Hay Springs, NE.

Lot 3, $14,000, BAR M Lakota 9227, March 26, 2019, RREDS Seneca 731C x PIE The Cowboy Kind 343, Gill Red Angus Ranch, Trail City, SD.

Lot 5, $14,000, BAR M Rollin Deep 9028, March 8, 2019, Leland Rollin Deep 6421 x OKCC Direct Design 102W, Richard Jore, Watford City , ND.