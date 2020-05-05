Baxter Angus Production Sale | TSLN.com
Baxter Angus Production Sale

News News |

Bruce Edgar

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: May 3, 2020

Location: Baxter Angus Farm, Rockham, SD

Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson


Averages:

30 Angus Bulls – $2,792

14 Black Herefords – $2,964

18 Open Angus Replacement heifers – $1,942

20 Open Black Herefords Heifers – $1,555

11 Open commercial Heifers – $1,377

Baxter Angus had a great crowd on hand to bid on a great set of bulls and females.

Top Selling Female

Lot 68, at $7,250, B A Niobrara 9782, Dob 1-28-2019, Reg 19631003, Connealy Niobrara 5451 x B A Traction 7282, sold to Edgar Brothers Angus, Rockham, SD.

Top Selling Bulls

Lot 2 at $5,000, B A Niobrara 9966, Dob 2-3-2019, Reg 19630988, Connealy Niobrara 5451, sold to Cole Hogg, SD.

Lot 3 at $4,000, B A Niobrara 9863, Dob 2-5-2019, Reg 19630997, Connealy Niobrara 5451, sold to Barry Grogan, SD.

Lot 1 at $4,000, B A Niobrara 9491, Dob 3-5-2019, Reg 19630995, Connealy Niobrara 5451, sold to Greg Leutzow, SD.

Lot 7 at $4,000, B A Pit Boss 9700, Dob 1-29-2019, Reg 196 30991, D 5501 Pit Boss E78, sold to Ryan Kenzy, SD.

Lot 53 at $4,000, B A Foundation 921, Dob 2-24-2019, Reg HBO16775, Bax Foundation B28, sold to Jason Schroder, MO.

