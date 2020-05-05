Baxter Angus Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: May 3, 2020
Location: Baxter Angus Farm, Rockham, SD
Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson
Support Local Journalism
Averages:
30 Angus Bulls – $2,792
14 Black Herefords – $2,964
18 Open Angus Replacement heifers – $1,942
20 Open Black Herefords Heifers – $1,555
11 Open commercial Heifers – $1,377
Baxter Angus had a great crowd on hand to bid on a great set of bulls and females.
Top Selling Female
Lot 68, at $7,250, B A Niobrara 9782, Dob 1-28-2019, Reg 19631003, Connealy Niobrara 5451 x B A Traction 7282, sold to Edgar Brothers Angus, Rockham, SD.
Top Selling Bulls
Lot 2 at $5,000, B A Niobrara 9966, Dob 2-3-2019, Reg 19630988, Connealy Niobrara 5451, sold to Cole Hogg, SD.
Lot 3 at $4,000, B A Niobrara 9863, Dob 2-5-2019, Reg 19630997, Connealy Niobrara 5451, sold to Barry Grogan, SD.
Lot 1 at $4,000, B A Niobrara 9491, Dob 3-5-2019, Reg 19630995, Connealy Niobrara 5451, sold to Greg Leutzow, SD.
Lot 7 at $4,000, B A Pit Boss 9700, Dob 1-29-2019, Reg 196 30991, D 5501 Pit Boss E78, sold to Ryan Kenzy, SD.
Lot 53 at $4,000, B A Foundation 921, Dob 2-24-2019, Reg HBO16775, Bax Foundation B28, sold to Jason Schroder, MO.
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Tri-State Livestock News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, relevant coverage of the livestock industry.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User