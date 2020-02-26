Benda Ranch Simmentals Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 10, 2020

Location: Kimball Livestock Exchange, Kimball, SD

Auctioneer: Justin Tupper

Averages:

54 Bulls – $4,995

Benda Ranch Simmentals had great weather in the 30s The annual production sale, large crowd on and to bid on a great set of bulls. Bendas have been rasing Simmental cattle for 46 years.

Lot 18 at $7,750 son of TJ main Event 503B, sold to Tom Gorzalka, Clearmont, WY.

Lot 16 at $7,250 son of JBS Big Casino 336Y, sold to Terry Wicks, Carptenner, SD.

Lot 48 at $7000 son of Koch Big Timber 685D, sold to Roger Foster, Valentine, NE.

Lot 1 at $6750 son of J Bar J Nightride 225Z, sold to Nepodal Land and Cattle, Platte, SD.

Lot at $6750 son of J Bar J Nightride 225Z, sold to Darrel Miles, Montrose, SD

Lot 28 at $6750 son of Hart 094B, sold to Kordell DeHaan, Platte, SD.

Lot 43 at $6750 son of Hook’s Bozeman 8B, sold to Joe Koch Stickney, SD.